Another Missing Child? Polish Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Will Undergo A DNA Test To Discover If She Is Vanished Swiss Girl, 6, All Grown Up

The Polish woman who made international headlines when she claimed to be Madeleine McCann is willing to take a DNA test with the family of a Swiss girl who vanished in 2011, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia Wendell was contacted by the family of missing 6-year-old Livia Schepp who vanished along with her twin sister, Alessia , after their father picked them up from his ex-wife’s home in Lausanne, Switzerland. The dad was later found dead in Italy – sparking a massive hunt for the twins.

Renowned private Investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive telephone interview from Poland that the 21-year-old woman is more than willing to help any heartbroken relative find a missing loved one.

“We have communicated with a relative of Livia who asked if Julia is willing to do a DNA test because the family just wants to make sure she is not Livia,” Dr. Johansson said. “Right now, they are looking at every possibility.”

“And we said yes, we would love to.”

Wendell triggered a worldwide firestorm when she claimed to be Madeleine all grown up, the adorable 3-year-old who was abducted from her hotel room during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann dined nearby with friends.

Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.

She claimed her grandmother said "something" about the matter before, also alleging she found a family photo of a man who raped her as a child that looked exactly like the composite sketch of the suspected wanted for kidnapping Madeleine.

"I have similar eyes, shape of face, ears, lips, I had the gap between the teeth," she wrote in a post on her account with the handle @iammadeleinemcann . "I need to know the truth. I need [a] DNA test and I need to talk with Madeleine's parents. Help me!"

As her plight unfolded on Instagram, eagle-eye internet sleuths were convinced Wendell could be Livia who vanished on January 30, 2011.

Wendell’s likeness to Livia is far more similar than Madeleine, the online sleuths claim.

“I got super curious and went on an internet hunt, this is what I found,” one poster wrote above a composite photograph of Livia and Julia, News.com.au in Australia reported.

Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com arrangements are being made for the DNA test in a public setting to assure the authenticity of the high-profile mystery that has garnered world-wide attention.

Email messages left for the twin’s mother, Swiss attorney Irina Lucidi, the founder of Missing Children Switzerland, were not returned.