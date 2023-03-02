Bills Losing Jordan Poyer to Dolphins? 'I'm Not Tampering!' Says Coach Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn't bother with acknowledging the free agency speculation surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer when speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer raised some eyebrows after recent comments regarding free agency made one of his preferred destinations quite clear.

“That’d be crazy to stay in the (AFC) East and come down to South Florida," Poyer said. "I might have to put my best suit and tie on. I know Mike McDaniel is going to be there.”

The Miami Dolphins could sign Poyer in a move that would boost their defense but while also taking away a key veteran from arguably the only other team in the AFC East that's a threat to win the division crown.

Set to be a free agent this offseason, Poyer has the right to verbalize the desire to sign wherever he chooses

But even if he'd like to convey mutual feelings, the aforementioned McDaniel is zipping up his mouth and throwing away the key

"I’m not in the business of tampering," McDaniel said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We need all the draft picks we can get."

Of course, the Dolphins are the reason that only 31 picks will be made in the first round this year, as their 2023 first-round pick was forfeited due to tampering violations involving the potential acquisition of Tom Brady and Sean Payton that began in August 2019.

McDaniel is likely already frustrated enough that he has to enter his second year as the Dolphins head coach without a first-round draft pick at his disposal. Flirting with the topic of signing Poyer is clearly not on the agenda.

Regardless of where he signs, Poyer will be giving any team a tough-nosed veteran that has prove he will put team success first.

Despite the Buffalo defense having a more-than-forgettable end to the year, Poyer went above and beyond when the Bills needed him most. He played with various injuries this past season - including a torn meniscus - yet still started in all 12 of his appearances.

McDaniel will potentially have his moment to make some comments on Poyer. But now is far from the time.

