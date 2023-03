kcrw.com

‘How Do You Measure a Year?’ chronicles a daughter growing up from ages 2 to 18 By Amy Ta, produced by Marcelle Hutchins​, 5 days ago

Every year on his daughter Ella’s birthday, filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt got out his video camera and recorded her answering questions, keeping himself mainly off camera. ...