AEW Dynamite ratings down for Revolution go-home show

Dynamite ranked third on cable in the 18-49 demo.

Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 833,000 viewers on TBS, down 19 percent from last week. It's the second-lowest audience total for the show since November 16.

In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite finished third on the cable charts with a 0.27 rating, down 22.9 percent from last week. It finished behind two NBA games on ESPN for the night.

This matches Dynamite's second-lowest rating in the demo so far in 2023.

Dynamite's ratings were down from last week in every demo. People over 50 held up the best, only down 9.5 percent. The biggest decline was with males 12-34, which were down 43.8 percent.

As compared with the same week in 2022, Dynamite's viewership was down 13.8 percent while its 18-49 rating was down 22.9 percent. It's the 11th straight week the show has had a year-over-year decline in the key demo.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and individual demo ratings for Dynamite, as well as the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was down 10.3 percent in overall audience and down 10 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.