Curling’s Brier Boots OHL Knights from Rink

The London Knights hit the road as curling's Brier arrives, but Brad Gushue gave the players a lesson while his hockey roots came to light.

Brad Gushue hosted a curling lesson for the London Knights before the Brier starts Friday night. Curling Canada

The curling hockey migration has arrived.

The phenomenon afflicts Canadian hockey teams around this time of the year, when curling’s annual championships arrive at hockey arenas and boot the tenants out on lengthy road trips.

This year it’s the OHL’s London Knights who must make way for the Brier. The Canadian men’s curling championship has been on site all week at the Budweiser Gardens, and that’s just for ice preparation. The 18-team competition starts Friday night with the final taking place on Sunday, March 12.

The Knights hit the road after their Feb. 24 win over the Sarnia Sting. They’ll play eight consecutive road games before returning home for a March 17 game against the Kingston Frontenacs.

Defending Brier champion Brad Gushue dropped in on the Knights a few weeks ago, and took five of the players out on the London Curling Club ice.

“I gave them a speedy lesson, then I challenged them to a draw to the button,” said the Olympic and world champion skip, a beloved son of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Brad Gushue teaches the London Knights a quick curling lesson. Curling Canada

“I gave each of them two chances, two practice shots and then two actual shots to get it there.

“I guess the only thing that really surprised me was how quickly they caught on,” continued Gushue. “With each rock, they threw they got better and better.

“I’m glad I only gave them two shots… if I gave them three or four, my chances would’ve been a lot slimmer.”

Predictably, Gushue nailed the edge of the button — the center spot inside each curling “house” — with his throw.

Knights winger Max McCue then took Gushue into the Budweiser Centre for a pre-Brier site visit. The curling star was given a Knights jersey and skates to lace up.

London Knights forward Max McCue laced up his skates with curler Brad Gushue at London's home rink. Curling Canada

Gushue hadn’t been on that ice surface since London hosted the 2011 Brier. The Newfoundlanders won the round-robin that year with a 9-2 win/loss record, lost two playoff games by twin scores of 7-6 and rebounded to defeat Alberta’s Kevin Martin 10-5 for the bronze medal.

The Gushue team’s social media feeds tracked down a photo of a very young Brad Gushue in hockey gear.

Brad Gushue played hockey as a kid, fulfilling his father’s wishes. Photo courtesy Team Gushue

Gushue had grown up in St. John’s, Nfld. playing hockey, fulfilling his father’s wishes — for a time. When Gushue, supported by his mother, chose to focus on curling, Gushue’s father put up a fight, even purchasing $1,000 worth of new hockey equipment to try and keep his son in the sport.

The Knights lead the OHL's Western Conference at 40-15-2 and visit the West's second-place Windsor Spitfires Thursday night.

Gushue’s Team Canada opens the 2023 Brier against British Columbia’s Jacques Gauthier on Friday night.