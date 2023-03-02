Open in App
Futbol on FanNation

Ansu Fati Prevents Barcelona Teammate Franck Kessie From Scoring Against Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales,

5 days ago

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Bernabeu but it should have been 2-0.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final but it should have been 2-0.

Franck Kessie was denied a goal by his own teammate when Ansu Fati inadvertently diverted an on-target shot wide.

Kessie - who had earlier been involved in the Eder Militao own goal that gave Barca the lead - beat Real keeper Thibaut Courtois with a low shot from 12 yards in the 72nd minute.

However, Fatu failed to jump out of the way.

Kessie could not hide his frustration as he held his head in his hands.

The second leg will take place at the Camp Nou on April 5.

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie pictured looking frustrated after seeing a shot deflect wide off teammate Ansu Fati

IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

Highlights: Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

