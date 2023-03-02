Report: NFL Great Jason Taylor Lands College Football Coaching Job

Re-signing critical personnel are often the best offseason moves a team can make.

This was the case today when the Miami Hurricanes reportedly retained coach Jason Taylor and elevated him to a new role.

Taylor, the Pro Football Hall of Fame member, will reportedly serve as defensive ends coach in the 2023 season. Taylor worked as a defensive analyst in his first year coaching college football last season.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was the source for the above report.

In his Wednesday column , Jackson had this to say of Taylor's reported promotion.

"Though a report earlier this week linked UM analyst Jason Taylor to a job on the Dolphins staff, the expectation is that Taylor will remain with the Hurricanes," Taylor began.

"UM’s defensive end coaching position is open after Rod Wright left for the Houston Texans. Taylor has interest in coaching; he did some of that informally in his role as a UM staff analyst last season. Taylor, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, has enjoyed his first year working at UM, and coach Mario Cristobal values him."

It sounds as if the Miami Dolphins' loss is the Hurricanes' gain in this instance. Taylor continues to add credibility to a rebuilding Miami program, which has failed to play .500 football twice in the last four seasons.