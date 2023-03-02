Three important position battles to look out for during Colorado's spring ball

There are less than two months between now and Colorado's spring game, and with all of the new faces on campus this spring will be huge for the staff to determine who are the front runners for starting roles.

The top storyline for spring will obviously be which transfers earn starting spots right away. The Buffs were able to bring in a variety of transfers on both sides of the ball, some experienced, while others are less proven. Colorado needs some of the bigger names to not only prove themselves right away, but to also assert themselves as leaders of the team .

While positions like quarterback and one of the corner spots are locked down, there are a handful of key position battles that Buffs fans need to look out for this spring.

Position battles typically last until fall camp, and can even go as long as a week or so before the season opener, but spring ball can give someone the advantage to build their stock up.

Here is a look at the top position battles to watch this spring.

The entire offensive line is having a battle, with four transfers entering the fray. This battle mostly pertains to the inside, as Florida transfer Yousef Mugharbil has the size, but didn't play, while Missouri State's Landon Bebee is a two-time all-conference player that could end up securing one of the guard spots. Not to mention Tyler Brown is one of the Jackson State transfers that made the move to Boulder, and had a nice showing at Jackson State. They both have to adapt to the Power 5 level pass rushers, but their experience could give them the edge. There is also Van Wells, who is one of the handful of players that did not pack their bags from last year. There are also a couple juco lineman in the mix.

Arguably the most intriguing position battle will be the ones taking place at the receiver position. The expectation is that the USF duo of Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver who combined for 90 catches totaling 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns last season, will lock down the top two spots. This leaves guys like Jordyn Tyson (sophomore), Montana Lemonious-Craig (junior), and the early enrollee pass catchers battling for the last spot.

Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke is widely considered to be the favorite to win the starting job, but he will still have to prove himself this spring. Even if he does lock down the lead back role, Lewis' offense heavily relies on two backs. In 2021 Kent State's offense had two running backs with over 100 carries, and this past season had two with at least 70 carries. With how dynamic the other Pac-12 offenses are, the Buffs may need to rely on the run game to give their defense a rest at times.