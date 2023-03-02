Open in App
New York State
Athlon Sports

Giants' Plan For Saquon Barkley Reportedly Revealed

By Milo Taibi,

5 days ago

Two members of the New York Giants who are critical to the team's offensive success are primed to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones will be free to sign with any team they'd like unless the Giants can find a way to retain them prior to March 15.

While it's not the definitive news that Giants fans would like, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network offered a look Thursday into what the team's strategy is for the pair.

Rapoport first touched on the Giants' "tough negotiation" with Jones, noting that the team hasn't struck a long-term deal with the quarterback yet.

While Jones hasn't compiled ideal stats to this point of his career, Rapoport noted, that can be attributed to his weak supporting cast aside from Barkley. Jones did lead the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 this season.

And if the Giants were to extend Jones on a long-term deal, Rapoport reported Barkley "would get [franchise] tagged."

Rapoport mentioned repeatedly that there is cause for optimism that the Giants would come to terms with Jones before March 7, the franchise tag deadline.

Barkley would certainly like the long-term security and financial gain that Jones would receive from an extension. A franchise tag, however, would allow him to make nearly $10.1 million in 2023, more money in an individual season than he ever had previously.

And if the 26-year-old can stay healthy, he'd stand to earn considerably more over the next offseason.

