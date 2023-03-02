Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Bills GM Has Honest Admission About Josh Allen's Health

By Lauren Merola,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N6QZ_0l5kz4L200

Josh Allen finished out the latter half of the 2022 season playing through an elbow injury he sustained in the Buffalo Bills' victory over the New York Jets in Week 9.

Allen will now use the offseason to rest, as his elbow didn't require surgery. At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave an update on where Allen's injury status started and how it has progressed.

“Josh wasn’t perfect,” Beane said. “He takes hits and obviously the elbow, he had the setback against the Jets. But he’s a warrior, he’s not going to use it as an excuse.

“I think as the year progressed after that injury he was getting better and better. He was able to remove the brace that he had to wear for the first few weeks. No one’s 100 percent, though.”

As for preseason activity, Beane added that Allen will be "ready to roll."

In his fifth season with the Bills, Allen completed 63.3% of throws for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns. He led Buffalo to its fourth-straight playoff appearance before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly Having Conversations With Potential Trade Partner
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
NFC Team Reportedly Has 'Very Real' Interest In Lamar Jackson Trade
Baltimore, MD14 hours ago
Eagles Wide Receiver Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint
Philadelphia, NY2 days ago
Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Has NFL World 'Buzzing' At Combine
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Miami Dolphins Reportedly Make Plans Regarding Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Baltimore, MD10 hours ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Bears Reportedly Make Decision On No. 1 Overall Pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Look: Video Of Jackson Mahomes' Alleged Assault Has Leaked
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Packers Running Back Addresses Aaron Rodgers' Possible Departure
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Make Decision On Lamar Jackson Trade
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
Look: Here's What The Ravens' Decision Means For Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Packers Are Reportedly Hoping Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Return
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL Insider Names 2 Quarterbacks Bucs Could Look To Sign
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Look: New Team Predicted To Land No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Chiefs Reportedly Make Stunning Decision On Frank Clark
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy