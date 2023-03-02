Bills GM Has Honest Admission About Josh Allen's Health

Josh Allen finished out the latter half of the 2022 season playing through an elbow injury he sustained in the Buffalo Bills' victory over the New York Jets in Week 9.

Allen will now use the offseason to rest, as his elbow didn't require surgery. At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave an update on where Allen's injury status started and how it has progressed.

“Josh wasn’t perfect,” Beane said. “He takes hits and obviously the elbow, he had the setback against the Jets. But he’s a warrior, he’s not going to use it as an excuse.

“I think as the year progressed after that injury he was getting better and better. He was able to remove the brace that he had to wear for the first few weeks. No one’s 100 percent, though.”

As for preseason activity, Beane added that Allen will be "ready to roll."

In his fifth season with the Bills, Allen completed 63.3% of throws for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns. He led Buffalo to its fourth-straight playoff appearance before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.