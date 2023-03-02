Senators weigh impact of community health centers on patients

Community health centers are especially beneficial to people living in rural areas.
“Tell us a little bit about what happens in rural America when people have no hope, no access to healthcare they need,” asked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chair of the HELP Committee.
“Without access to care, mental health care, substance use disorder treatment, those things get worse, and they get worse quickly,” said Ben Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of the Indiana Primary Health Care Association.
“Health center staffing and service volume are particularly sensitive to changes in federal health center grant levels,” said Dr. Robert Nocon, Assistant Professor for Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine.
According to the committee, around 100 million Americans live in a primary medical care desert.
