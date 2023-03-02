Michael Malone offers his opinion on why Nikola Jokic receives so much hate - “They’re just tired of this non-athletic player, who continues to kick everybody’s ass”

With Jokic appearing to be on his way to his third straight MVP award, Malone believes that people are simply sick of seeing him dominate on a nightly basis

Nikola Jokic © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets are running away with the Western Conference this season, and once again, their star center Nikola Jokic appears to be running away with the NBA’s MVP award. After winning the award in back-to-back seasons, Jokic is currently averaging a triple-double (24.6 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 10 APG, 63.3 FG%) and appears to be the frontrunner for the league’s MVP award for the third straight season.

Despite that, Jokic continues to be one of the most divisive players in the league. He’s been accused of stat-padding in order to boost his MVP candidacy, and Kendrick Perkins even went as far as to suggest he’s won the award in prior seasons because he’s white . Jokic has received a lot of hate as of late, and his head coach, Michael Malone , believes he may know why that’s the case.

Are NBA fans getting tired of Nikola Jokic?

Malone’s take here is pretty humorous, but he also may be onto something. There is such a thing as voter fatigue when it comes to awards races in the NBA, and with Jokic having won MVP the past two seasons, many fans want to see someone else win it. Plus, Jokic isn’t exactly the flashiest player to ever take the court; he just somehow finds a way to get the job done.

You can’t argue with the results, though. Jokic has been dominant once again for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets, and his impact on Denver can’t be matched by anyone else in the league right now. Nobody has an answer for Jokic yet, so for that reason, he remains the favorite to add yet another MVP victory to his trophy cabinet, even if you are one of the fans who has gotten sick of seeing him dominate the league on a nightly basis.