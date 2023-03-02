March 2 Sports Notes: OSU football, PSU women's hoops, T2 and more

Oregon State football opener — Oregon State’s season-opening football game at San Jose State will be played on Sunday, Sept. 3 to accommodate television. The time and television network have not been announced.

The Beavers home opener in the renovated Reser Stadium is Sept. 9 against UC Davis.

PSU’s Morales honored — Portland State sophomore guard Esmeralda Morales has been named to the Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Second Team. She has averaged 15.8 points and led the Big Sky playing 36.8 minutes a game. The Vikings open the Big Sky Tournament in Boise at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Idaho State.

T2 roster — The Portland Timbers announced they have signed 14 players for their 2023 MLS NEXT Pro club, T2, which begins its season on the road at Vancouver on March 26.

Defender Julian Bravo, midfielder Victor Griffith, forward Dawson McCartney and forward Selmir Miscic are returning for their second MLS NEXT Pro season with T2.

Portland signed all four of its 2023 MLS Superdraft picks to T2 contracts: midfielder Noel Caliskan, goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk and defenders Jaden Jones-Riley and Tyler Clegg.

Six other new players for the 2023 season are: defender Keesean Ferdinand, 19 (former Montreal Impact homegrown player); rookie goalkeeper Carver Miller, 18; defender Joshua Penn, 22 (former first-round SuperDraft pick of Inter Miami); midfielder Blake Pope; midfielder Michael Vang, 22 (played last season with MLS NEXT Pro champions Columbus Crew 2) and defender Tristan Weber, 22 (also from Crew 2). have signed new contracts with the club.

Players from the Portland Timbers’ first team and the club’s youth academy will supplement the roster, with those decisions made ahead of each match.

The complete T2 schedule has not yet been announced.

Blazers management — Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins on March 2 announced that Miriam has been promoted to executive VP and chief people and impact officer and that Natalie King, most recently the communications director for former Oregon governor Kate Brown, as its senior VP of communications.