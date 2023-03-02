California grants some taxpayers impacted by December and January storms more time to file returns

(The Center Square) - California is giving Californians negatively impacted by winter storms in December and January more time to file their state income tax returns.

The state will give those impacted by the storms until October 16, 2023, to file their 2022 tax returns; the federal government also pushed the filing deadline back to October 16 for many of these people.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a release . “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”

The announcement also applies to any state income taxes due to be paid on or after January 8, 2023, and before October 16, 2023. This includes extensions for people who pay income taxes quarterly.

The announcement comes a month after Newsom announced tax relief for those impacted by these storms. Back then, Newsom announced a policy to give, “people the ability to claim a deduction for disaster loss and extending certain filing deadlines,” according to the press release.

The governor’s office asks those claiming the deduction to write the name of the natural disaster they endured in blue or black ink at the top of their tax return. If someone files their return electronically, they should file the software’s instructions to fill out the disaster information.

“If a taxpayer receives a late filing or payment penalty notice related to the postponement period, they should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated,” the release adds.

Residents and businesses in the following counties are eligible for the tax relief and extended filing deadline: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Inyo, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, and Yuba.