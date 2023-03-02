Dianne Feinstein hospitalized: California Democratic senator diagnosed with shingles



S en. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has been hospitalized in California for a case of the shingles, causing her to miss votes this week.

“I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said on Thursday.

DIANNE FEINSTEIN'S UNCEREMONIOUS EXIT FROM CONGRESS

The news follows a vague statement from her office the day before that said Feinstein "is in California this week dealing with a health matter. She hopes to return to Washington soon.”

Feinstein, 89, recently announced that she would retire at the end of her current term in 2024. She is one of two Democratic senators currently in the hospital after Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) checked himself into Walter Reid Military Hospital for severe depression. Both of their absences will leave the Senate with a 49-49 partisan split for the coming weeks.

Fetterman was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 15 and will keep receiving treatment for clinical depression for the foreseeable future.

The news of Feinstein's retirement threw gasoline on the already-hot race for California's 2024 Senate election. Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) declared their candidacies before Feinstein announced her decision to step down; Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) joined the race shortly thereafter.

Feinstein has served in the Senate for over 30 years, winning her first election to the upper chamber in 1991. She was mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988.