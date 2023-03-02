Padres News: Rougned Odor Speaks Highly Of Friars Upon Arrival

Odor knows what is expected of him and is excited to get started.

The San Diego Padres continue to add depth in every area possible, most recently bringing in a seasoned veteran in Rougned Odor . The 29-year-old is looking to solidify a role on the big league roster and prove that his poor play last season remains in the past. Odor has seen most of his time in the MLB at second base, and he will have to prove his worth seeing that the Friars already have Ha-seong Kim, Jake Cronenworth, and Matthew Batten filling that role.

Odor has built a fearless reputation throughout his years in the league and he will bring a certain fire to San Diego's franchise . He never backs down from anybody and loves to be a part of big moments, recording some of his best plays in clutch situations. For a Padres team that has numerous young stars in Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto, it's good to have someone like Odor who can challenge them.

The newest addition to the Friars joined "97.3 The Fan" at Spring Training and discussed how he's been preparing for a chance like this.

"I've been working on everything, you know, especially hitting," said Odor. "I've been working on everything for this. I'm ready to go and I feel really good."

Odor is joining a team that has carefully been building a squad that they see contending for championships for many years to come . The opportunity to be a part of something like this doesn't come often and he believes he is capable of being a contributing factor for them.

The former Oriole also spoke on what it means to be around the Padres' environment during Spring Training.

"This is a great team, they have everything," said Odor. "They have good chemistry. They have good pitchers, good defense, good offense, I love it."

Odor certainly seems poised to prove he is still capable of performing on the biggest stage. It would be huge for his career if he shows that he can play winning baseball this season and it would look great on the Padres if they are the franchise that helps revive his career.