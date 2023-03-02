Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Padres

Padres News: Juan Soto Admits He's Still Getting Acclimated to New Team

By Noel Sanchez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qpAQ_0l5kkplR00

The young Friars star is learning every day.

Star outfielder Juan Soto first officially became a San Diego Padre in August of 2022. Since then, he was able to finish out least season in brown and gold and also helped propel the team to their first National League Championship series since 1998. He now enters his first full season with the Friars with an even more talented roster and a looming payday ahead of him .

Soto was able to build some chemistry with MVP candidate Manny Machado last year, and he will now be able to compete with newly added Xander Bogaerts and be joined in the outfield by the returning Fernando Tatis Jr. Last season was just a sneak peak at the whole new group the 24-year-old would be a part of.

In an interview with Marty Caswell provided by San Diego Sports 760, Soto revealed that he believes he is still in the adjustment period in San Diego as he continues to learn exactly how he can help the team reach its full potential.

"I'm still kind of in the process, you know, because we haven't had a full season," said Soto. "I just got two months and I came right when everything was great so we got to go with the ups and down of the team and see how everybody reacts and all that kind of stuff. I'm more than excited to go through it."

All signs point to Soto continuing his incredible play once this season starts. He will be a headliner of one of the most stacked batting lineups in history, and even though he struggled a bit when he first touched down in San Diego, he now has had much more time to get comfortable.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Padres News: Juan Soto Believes He Could be Playing Even Though He's Sidelined Right Now
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr Thrilled to Be Booed by Dodgers Fans
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Wil Myers Doesn't Seem Nostalgic About His Time in San Diego
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Not Worried After Slow Performance Against Dodgers
San Diego, CA16 hours ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Applauds Jay Groome's Play In Peoria Thus Far
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Former NBA Guard And Michigan State Standout Sentenced To Prison
East Lansing, MI12 hours ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Major update in search for missing dad-of-five Nathan Millard as his wife speaks of ‘nightmare’ after his disappearance
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Padres News: Injured All-Star Trying Everything to Return to Field As Soon As Possible
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy