Padres News: Juan Soto Admits He's Still Getting Acclimated to New Team

The young Friars star is learning every day.

Star outfielder Juan Soto first officially became a San Diego Padre in August of 2022. Since then, he was able to finish out least season in brown and gold and also helped propel the team to their first National League Championship series since 1998. He now enters his first full season with the Friars with an even more talented roster and a looming payday ahead of him .

Soto was able to build some chemistry with MVP candidate Manny Machado last year, and he will now be able to compete with newly added Xander Bogaerts and be joined in the outfield by the returning Fernando Tatis Jr. Last season was just a sneak peak at the whole new group the 24-year-old would be a part of.

In an interview with Marty Caswell provided by San Diego Sports 760, Soto revealed that he believes he is still in the adjustment period in San Diego as he continues to learn exactly how he can help the team reach its full potential.

"I'm still kind of in the process, you know, because we haven't had a full season," said Soto. "I just got two months and I came right when everything was great so we got to go with the ups and down of the team and see how everybody reacts and all that kind of stuff. I'm more than excited to go through it."

All signs point to Soto continuing his incredible play once this season starts. He will be a headliner of one of the most stacked batting lineups in history, and even though he struggled a bit when he first touched down in San Diego, he now has had much more time to get comfortable.