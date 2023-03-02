Notre Dame's Michael Mayer Leads Tight End Group at 2023 NFL Combine

Tight Ends take the field at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday, March 4 and will participate in drills in hopes of boosting their draft value.

The NFL scouting combine (February 28-March 6) is the league’s first major event of the offseason. A combined 319 prospects have been invited to the event held in Indianapolis, Indiana looking to impress coaches and scouts during the process of being picked in the 2023 NFL Draft . While not all of the prospects who have been invited will participate, it’s a good time for fantasy football players to get acquainted with some of the bigger names. After all, rookies are making a bigger and quicker impact.

Here's a look at the top five tight ends we'll be drafting in our fantasy leagues. For a deeper look, be sure to check out the recent Top 100 Big Board 1.0 from our very own Kevin Hanson over at Sports Illustrated!

Michael Caterina/USA Today Sports

2023 NFL Combine: Tight End Rankings

1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame: Mayer is the best tight end prospect in this class, as he’s coming off a season with 67 catches, 809 yards and nine touchdowns. PFF calls him “as polished a tight end as you’ll see,” as he’s valuable in the middle of the field or playing inline. Rookie tight ends don’t usually make a massive fantasy impact, but Mayer could be an exception. He’d look great with the Lions .

2. Dalton Kincaid, Utah: Kincaid’s 2022 totals were similar to those of Mayer’s, as he posted 70 catches, 890 yards and eight touchdowns. Most scouts would agree that Kincaid is the best pure receiver in this class, but he’s not nearly as effective as an in-line blocker. More of a wideout playing tight end, Kincaid has some real upside in fantasy land. He could be a great long-term fantasy fit for the Chargers .

3. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State: Musgrave missed all but two games in 2022 due to an injured knee, but most scouts agree about his potential at the next level. Arguably the best pure athlete among the 2023 tight end class, Musgrave also has surprising speed for his size and could be a matchup nightmare for NFL defenses.

4. Darnell Washington, Georgia : Washington is a huge target at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds and will be a valuable run blocker at the next level. While he didn’t put up huge totals in his final collegiate season, Washington’s immense size will no doubt make him a nice red-zone option in the NFL. He’ll be more of a dynasty option.

5. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State : Kraft is another huge tight end at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. His numbers were limited last season due to missed time, but his 2021 totals (65 catches, 773 yards, six TDs) showed his statistical prowess. Kraft could be a very nice fantasy fit for a team like the Commanders .