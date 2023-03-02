Alabama DB Brian Branch says it would be 'dream come true' to play alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch met with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. The projected first-round pick was welcoming of the thought of teaming up with former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Branch said that it would be a “dream come true” to play alongside Fitzpatrick at the professional level. Many draft experts have comapred Branch’s style of play to that of Fitzpatrick.

In three seasons at Alabama, Branch recorded 172 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. His leadership was put on display during his junior season as he led the Tide in interceptions with two and finished second in tackles for loss with 14.

The Steelers recently gave Fitzpatrick a four-year extension worth $73.6 million. Fitzpatrick is locked in with Pittsburgh for the forseeable future and Branch could be if the Steelers go in that direction.

