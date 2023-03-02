Jessica Alba Bundles Up in Tweed Coat & Crocodile-Embossed Boots During Paris Fashion Week

Jessica Alba gave a lesson in winter style looking cozy and classy as she stepped out in the cold streets of Paris during Fashion Week .

The actress-turned-entrepreneur wore a double-breasted tweed coat in a chocolate colorway paired with brown wool pants underneath.

To accessorize the winter-ready look, the actress wore Celine’s coveted Triomphe bag in Burgundy with the brand’s iconic golden clasp, a pair of maxi sunglasses and a brown scarf.

When it came to footwear, Alba completed the look with a pair of maroon combat boots with a crocodile skin-like finish and black platforms.

The Honest Company founder often wears towering platform boots and sandals by celebrity-favorite brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Kat Maconie for an added height boost. For red carpets and events, she usually goes for pointed-toe pumps and shiny sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin and Celine. Off-duty, this kind of combat boot is among her favorite styles, and she often wears it with flowery dresses and midi skirts.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris , France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior , Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris s chedule.

