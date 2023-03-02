How Many Transfers Will Start in 2023?

The Huskies pulled in an excellent class of transfers, but how many of them will crack the starting lineup?

Believe it or not, spring football is almost upon us. Washington will be kicking off the season early with three practices on March 6th, 8th and 10th. After head coach Kalen DeBoer's squad finished the 2022 season ranked 8th in the country, expectations are going to be very high in 2023.

It's no secret that director of player personnel Courtney Morgan and Co. did an admirable job of leveling up that roster through the transfer portal. They pulled in a number of high-quality players and now the question is, who's going to earn a spot in the starting lineup?

While it already seems like a given that cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, running back Dillon Johnson, and linebacker Ralen Goforth will end up as starters, can a few other transfers join them? Wide receiver Germie Bernard and edge rusher Zach Durfee both have the talent to do so, but will need to really show up this spring.

Durfee, who has only played his position for two years , possesses eye-popping athleticism and excellent tape for a former NAIA player. He's also clearly a fast learner, as he arrived at the University of Sioux Falls as a quarterback and quickly became one of the best defensive linemen in the NAIA.

If he can adapt quickly to what the Husky coaching staff wants him to do, he could end up usurping Zion Tupuola-Fetui in the starting lineup. As for Bernard, Husky fans should be very familiar with him at this point.

The former Michigan State receiver who had originally committed to Washington out of high school has found his way back, and should be expected to contribute from day one. While the Huskies had an excellent starting trio at receiver in 2022, Bernard could force his way into that group much like he did in his first year with the Spartans.

The question is, where would he line up? While Jalen McMillan went for over 1,000 yards lined up on the outside, Bernard's body type and play style could force McMillan into the slot. He'll almost certainly get a fair amount of reps with the first-team offense this spring and could force his way into the starting lineup with his play.

