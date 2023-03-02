Man gets 20 years in prison for raping woman near Prospect Park

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a woman near Prospect Park in 2018, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Mowngly Lucas attacked the victim, who was 59 years old at the time, the morning of Nov. 18, 2018.

He put her in a chokehold from behind and told her he had a gun while she was walking on Parkside Avenue near Parade Place along the southern edge of Prospect Park around 5 a.m.

He dragged her to a bench across the street from the park, where he raped her. He then dragged her to a nearby white commercial van, broke into it a second time and raped her a second time.

Mowngly stole money from her purse before fleeing. He was arrested on Nov. 28, 2018.

“Keeping our streets safe from violent sexual predators is a top priority and I am committed to seeking justice for victims of sexual assault,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “This was a vicious, life-altering attack that profoundly affected the victim and her family. It took great courage for her to testify at trial and ensure that this defendant would be held accountable for his actions.”

Mowngly was convicted of rape, sexually motivated burglary, unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief on Dec. 15.

In addition to his 20-year sentence, he will also have to serve 15 years post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.