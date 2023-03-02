Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $173 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $348.1 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Victoria’s Secret expects full-year revenue of $6.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSCO

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Major update in search for missing dad-of-five Nathan Millard as his wife speaks of ‘nightmare’ after his disappearance
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Constellation Starts Production at Nation’s First One Megawatt Demonstration Scale Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility
Oswego, NY19 hours ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY14 hours ago
Police: Officers fatally shoot homicide suspect after chase
Fort Lauderdale, FL11 hours ago
New Jersey Pinelands fire that threatened homes is contained
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ9 hours ago
Review: ‘Scream VI’ goes to the big city and strikes out
New York City, NY19 minutes ago
Kotkaniemi lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens 4-3 in SO
Raleigh, NC5 hours ago
Cal Poly ends 18-game skid thumping Long Beach St. in opener
Long Beach, CA59 minutes ago
Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Grizz without Ja, 112-103
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy