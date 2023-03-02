Open in App
Lake Arrowhead, CA
See more from this location?
KNX 1070 News Radio

Lake Arrowhead resident describes snowstorm issues

By Knx News 97 1 Fm,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKV5V_0l5kLZjA00

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KNX) – Residents in several counties, including Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, are still grappling with the impacts of the recent snowstorms.

Briana Tegge and her family have been stuck in their Lake Arrowhead home since last Thursday. The main problem, she told LA Morning News, is that they live in a gated community and the county and state aren't allowed to plow those streets.

“Only the county can touch the side roads, and Caltrans can only touch the main highways outside of our gated community,” she explained. “And the only people supposedly that can touch our roads are who are hired within the association.”

Tegge added resources are limited.

“Everybody is limited on the resources of the amount of equipment that is out there, the amount of operators, the amount of fuel we've already ran out of fuel,” she said.

Tegge said she and her family have enough food to get through another week, but that after that things could be dicey.

State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh told KNX News they are working on getting help to those gated communities.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
More rain in Southern California forecast: Here's when
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
ATMOSPHERIC RIVER PREDICTED FROM HAWAII: Raiden Storm Pattern Update For Week of March 12th for Southern California
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New plan aims to end street racing in Angelino Heights
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hwy 18 from Lucerne Valley to Big Bear now open
Lucerne Valley, CA4 hours ago
Growing concern for residents stranded in San Bernardino mountain communities
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Escondido family home after spending 12 days trapped in Lake Arrowhead snowstorm
Lake Arrowhead, CA16 hours ago
Road collapses, swallowing SUV in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA1 day ago
Lake Casitas filling up
Ojai, CA2 days ago
Big Bear's clearing roads but families remain stranded down below
Big Bear Lake, CA3 days ago
Stranded mountain residents frustrated as food, supplies begin to diminish
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Crestline woman battling cancer missed last 2 chemo treatments due to unplowed roads
Crestline, CA2 days ago
'It feels helpless': San Diego family trapped in the snow in San Bernardino Mountains
San Diego, CA3 days ago
'Drones everywhere': Influencers intrude on Joshua Tree art piece
Joshua Tree, CA1 day ago
Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Fatal Traffic Collision Occurs in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA2 days ago
Santa Clarita Clocks To ‘Spring Forward’ To Daylight Saving
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Massive Winter Storm Hits Southern California: NASA Satellite Photos Reveal Blanket of Snow in San Gabriel Mountains
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Snowed-in: Lake Arrowhead man details fear, frustration as supplies run low
Lake Arrowhead, CA5 days ago
New Sierra snowpack measurements released -- with mixed results
Hesperia, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy