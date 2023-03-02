Lake Arrowhead resident describes snowstorm issues

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KNX) – Residents in several counties, including Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, are still grappling with the impacts of the recent snowstorms.

Briana Tegge and her family have been stuck in their Lake Arrowhead home since last Thursday. The main problem, she told LA Morning News, is that they live in a gated community and the county and state aren't allowed to plow those streets.

“Only the county can touch the side roads, and Caltrans can only touch the main highways outside of our gated community,” she explained. “And the only people supposedly that can touch our roads are who are hired within the association.”

Tegge added resources are limited.

“Everybody is limited on the resources of the amount of equipment that is out there, the amount of operators, the amount of fuel we've already ran out of fuel,” she said.

Tegge said she and her family have enough food to get through another week, but that after that things could be dicey.

State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh told KNX News they are working on getting help to those gated communities.

