Open in App
Crestline, CA
See more from this location?
KFI AM 640

WATCH: Roof Of California Grocery Store Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jG8A_0l5kKw5E00
Photo: Westend61

Crestline's only grocery store has been crushed by snow. According to KTLA , the entire roof of the Goodwin and Son’s Market collapsed as a result of the severe Winter storm that struck the region on Monday. Video footage shows what the store looked like after it collapsed. Viewers are able to see the windows smashed and the inside filled with snow amid collapsed shelves. Goodwin and Son’s Market has stood to face multiple Winter storms for the last 77 years, but this was simply "too much" for the store to handle.Three people were inside of the store when the roof started to cave in. They left the building, called the fire department , and sent out a statement to customers after the collapse occurred.

“Although we were unable to help service the community at this immediate time we WILL NOT let you down. We will work tirelessly to get back up and running even better than ever.” A Caltrans representative spoke to KTLA regarding the condition of the roadways leading up to the mountain.

“Some of the more remote roads, could be a week or two before we can get back in there. We are trying to bring back extra resources which will accelerate that, but for now, they should plan for a week or two.” As emergency crews do their best to clear the roads and transport people to and from Crestline, many concerned residents are still without food and electricity.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Californians still digging out from severe snowfall
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Crestline woman battling cancer missed last 2 chemo treatments due to unplowed roads
Crestline, CA2 days ago
More rain in Southern California forecast: Here's when
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Bernardino Mountains access opens for residents
San Bernardino, CA20 hours ago
Crestline couple hiked 3 miles through unplowed roads to safety
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Road collapses, swallowing SUV in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA1 day ago
Teen hikers rescued after being stuck for days in California snowstorm
Portland, OR2 days ago
Volunteer helicopter pilots fly in supplies to San Bernardino mountain residents
San Bernardino, CA10 hours ago
Driver Trapped In Burning Car After Slamming Into Semi | Fontana
Fontana, CA1 day ago
Freeway Closures are coming to SR 210
Redlands, CA1 day ago
Crestline residents in survival mode following powerful winter storm
Crestline, CA3 days ago
Disabled mountain lion orphaned in Orange County car crash rescued by sanctuary
Alpine, CA1 day ago
Highways in Southern California closed due to snow, ice
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Stranded mountain residents frustrated as food, supplies begin to diminish
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Grants – Hemet
Hemet, CA18 hours ago
'Drones everywhere': Influencers intrude on Joshua Tree art piece
Joshua Tree, CA1 day ago
Newport Beach families left in limbo after dangerous landslide threatens their homes
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Crestline man conducts drone surveys of snowed-in homes to help neighbors check on damage
Crestline, CA5 days ago
Driver Fatally Injured After Sedan Plunges Down Hillside on Highway 79
San Jacinto, CA1 day ago
Newport Beach Home on the Brink After Cliff Collapse
Newport Beach, CA3 days ago
Stolen commercial semi-tractor trucks filled with AC units are recovered by police
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Riverside County man mauled to death by 4 dogs
Jurupa Valley, CA6 hours ago
Lake Arrowhead resident describes snowstorm issues
Lake Arrowhead, CA5 days ago
Incoming: Victoria's Little Taste Of Winter
Riverside, CA2 days ago
60,000 SQFT Retail Asset in Corona Placed Up For Sale With $34MM Asking Price
Corona, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian Killed in Palm Desert Crash; Driver Arrested
Palm Desert, CA1 day ago
'We weren't prepared for this:' Crestline woman works to clear snow-covered home as help arrives
Crestline, CA5 days ago
Two Women Die In Wrong-Way Crash On 91 Freeway In Corona
Corona, CA1 day ago
Firefighters use snowcats to reach burning home in Lake Arrowhead after reports of 'explosion'
Lake Arrowhead, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy