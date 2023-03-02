Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown drawing interest from the Dallas Cowboys

Five Longhorns will be competing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Among them is former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. On Thursday, Overshown spoke with the media at the podium and mentioned his relationship with the Dallas Cowboys throughout the draft process thus far.

I’ve talked to the Cowboys a lot. You know, Dan Quinn, I’ve seen him a lot around the Texas facility while I was there, so being able to chop it up with him here during formal interviews and then talking to them at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. That defense is amazing and being able to play along some of the other guys, it would be fun. [We had] great meetings. We really just watched my film. They talked about how they loved my relentless effort and there is a lot that they can do with me in their system. It was a great overall formal interview with them.

Overshown is currently projected to be selected in the middle rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. In 2022, he recorded 95 tackles, four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

