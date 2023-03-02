Open in App
Arizona State
The Associated Press

Arizona Senate Democrats pick new minority leader

5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats in the Arizona Senate have settled on new leadership after the minority leader departed to run for Congress.

The Arizona State Senate Democratic Caucus announced Thursday that Sen. Mitzi Epstein has been chosen as Senate minority leader after an organizational meeting.

Sen. Eva Burch will be the next Senate minority whip.

Former Sen. Minority Leader Raquel Terán, of Phoenix, is pursuing U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego’s congressional seat. Gallego is eying a run against Kyrsten Sinema in 2024.

The caucus also saw Sen. Minority Whip Rosanna Gabaldón leave for a “personal obligation.”

The new leadership team also includes Sen. Juan Mendez as Senate minority assistant leader. Sen. Lela Alston remains Senate minority caucus chair.

Epstein thanked the outgoing leadership for their past commitment.

