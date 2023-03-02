Visiting New Smyrna Beach for spring break? Here's what to know about the new youth curfew

With its unique beach town charm, New Smyrna Beach has long been a weekend destination for visitors from Central Florida and surrounding counties.

Spring break is especially busy with visitors, who can spend even more time enjoying the city.

Last year, however, things took a turn for the worse when approximately 400 teenagers, mostly high-schoolers and many of whom unaccompanied by adults, flocked to the city and, according to the officials, “engaged in disorderly conduct including trespass of private businesses, fights in public parking areas and rights-of-way, discharge of airsoft guns, and congregating in public spaces while impeding the flow of traffic.”

The events, which led to an increase in juvenile arrests, prompted the city to impose a youth curfew in preparation for the holiday this year, which takes place March 13-17.

If you are planning to spend the week in New Smyrna Beach, here are a few things to know about the curfew:

When does New Smyrna Beach's curfew take effect?

The curfew is now in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and on legal holidays. The measure is, for now, permanent.

According to the new ordinance, no individual person under the age of 18 will be able to “remain, stay, move about, wander or stroll in any public place, semi-public place, or establishment in the city … either on foot or in or upon any vehicle during youth curfew hours.”

What happens if a minor violates curfew in New Smyrna Beach?

Police will issue a written warning for the first violation, followed by $50 to $100 fines for each subsequent violation, according to the ordinance.

Parents and/or businesses who “knowingly permit” underage people to violate the curfew will receive the same penalties.

Exceptions to the new rule

The new law also establishes in which situations the curfew will not apply to minors. These include, but are not limited to:

Being accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Engaged in interstate travel with a parent or with consent of the youth’s parent.

On an errand or to a relative’s home at the direction of and with authorization by the youth’s parent or guardian.

Going to church.

Responding to an emergency.

“This is a discretionary tool,” New Smyrna Beach Interim Police Chief Eric Feldman said Tuesday. “It does not mean our police officers are going to spend their time trying to identify youth who are out past 11 o’clock. In fact, this curfew has very specific carve-outs for youth who are coming to or from work, to or from school, running an errand for their parents, responding to an emergency, going to church.”

Instead, Feldman added, the curfew will allow officers to “identify those kids that are just in places that they shouldn’t be.”

What happened during spring break 2022?

Halfway through spring break week in 2022, the City Commission held an emergency meeting to adopt a 60-day curfew after police officers were overwhelmed by the crowds and the ensuing disorder.

Feldman said on Tuesday that last year’s measure was effective in giving the police department better control of the situation. The city also had assistance from surrounding cities’ law enforcement agencies.

A review of case statistical data by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department showed that juvenile arrests in the city increased by 89% from 2021 to 2022, while the number of civil citations jumped 56%.