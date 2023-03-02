Did you win? $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Playing games with your friends and family can always be fun, especially when you’re winning, but like the lottery, you can only win if you play and it seems that a Texan won some good money by playing Powerball.
The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state and it was able to match four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.
The winning numbers from the March 1 drawing were 2, 9, 28, 36, and 53 with the Powerball 4. In total, there were over 30,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4.
The next drawing is set for Saturday, March 4 with a jackpot of $161 million which has a cash value of $82.2 million. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0