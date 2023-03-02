Open in App
Virginia State
Virginians Optimistic About Direction

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieZSF_0l5kD6kG00

Salem, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A new Roanoke College poll shows Virginians are increasingly optimistic about the direction of the Commonwealth. The poll found an eight point jump in those thinking Virginia is moving in the right direction, and a nine point decrease in those thinking the Commonwealth is on the wrong track.

Senior Political Analyst Bryan Parsons says the poll also found a decreasing concern about inflation, which he thinks contributes to the optimism. Both the Governor and General Assembly saw similar approval jumps at around five percent.

The picture is not the same on the national level, where only 27% felt the country is heading in the right direction. The Poll was done between February 12th and February 21st.

