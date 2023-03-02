When Will Stephen Curry Return For The Warriors?

Making good progress in his recovery from a left leg injury, Stephen Curry could be back out on the floor for the Golden State Warriors before we know it.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has not played since February 4 after suffering partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his left lower leg.

Last week, the Warriors gave an update on Curry’s injury , stating that he has been making “good progress” and has begun individual workouts.

On Wednesday, the Warriors gave another update on their star guard’s health, stating that he has increased his on-court workload to include scrimmaging and that his return-to-play will be based on his continued progress and response to full practice and scrimmages.

So when will Stephen Curry ultimately return for the Warriors over the last month of the regular season?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , there is optimism that Curry will return sometime next week during Golden State’s three-game road trip, which begins on Sunday, March 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers .

The Warriors will then play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Mar. 7 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Mar. 9 before returning home for two games.

Given that he has been progressing well from his injuries and has already resumed on-court activities that includes scrimmaging, it is logical to believe that Steph Curry could make his return to the floor as early as the Warriors’ game in Los Angeles this upcoming Sunday.

However, if the Warriors want to ease him back into action and not throw him into a big game after missing over a month’s worth of action, they could wait until the following Tuesday when they play the Thunder at Paycom Center, a venue in which Steph always tends to have masterful performances in.

Still though, this game against the Lakers seems like the most likely scenario for Curry to re-join the Warriors, that is assuming he does not suffer any setbacks in practices or shootarounds leading up to this game.

Golden State currently finds themselves 32-30 on the season heading into a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, a team they are currently tied with in the standings.

There is very little room for error in the West this season and with just 2.5 games separating the Warriors, the current 5-seed in the conference, from the 11th place Lakers, the Warriors will get Curry out on the floor as soon as he shows signs that he is healthy enough to play.

Avoiding the Play-In Tournament is something the defending champions would like to do, which is why getting their two-time MVP and reining Finals MVP back out on the floor to play in these meaningful Western Conference games down the stretch of the season is vital.

