Who is Jamel Dean? The Tampa Bay free agent corner hails from Florida's Space Coast

As NFL teams prepare to improve their rosters with free agent signings, a name familiar to Brevard County high school football fans has been prominently mentioned among top cornerbacks: Jamel Dean.

Dean, a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2019, played high school football at Cocoa High, where he was a teammate of two other current NFL free agents: Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Jacksonville offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

He won a Super Bowl ring in 2020 as the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Here are some quick facts about Dean:

∎ Last season, Dean made 57 tackles, intercepted two passes (both against the Saints) and broke up eight.

∎ Dean finished 2021 with 53 tackles (44 solo), two interceptions and nine pass breakups.

∎ In 2020, Dean intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. In Super Bowl LV, he made two tackles and broke up a pass.

∎ As a rookie in 2019 he played eight games and intercepted passes against Houston (Deshaun Watson) and Arizona (Kyler Murray). In his last game, Nov. 3 at Seattle, Dean recorded six tackles, five of them solo, and broke up four passes. He was named to the Pro Football Focus NFL All-Rookie Team.

∎ Dean was drafted by the Bucs in 2019 , selected in the third round, 94th overall, out of Auburn University. He was one of three Cocoa High grads taken in the early rounds: Taylor in the second and Gardner-Johnson in the fourth.

∎ Dean was named to the All-Space Coast Defensive Football Team of the Decade (2010s) by FLORIDA TODAY

∎ At the NFL Combine, Dean ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash.

∎ At Auburn, Dean had 30 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a junior in 2018. His biggest game came against Texas A&M, with seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovered. He made the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

∎ As a sophomore, he made 43 tackles and broke up eight passes. Against Ole Miss, he recorded a team-high seven tackles.

∎ A knee injury jeopardized the football career of Dean late in his Cocoa career. Already committed to Ohio State at the time, he signed with the Buckeyes after graduating early, in December of 2014. In the last playoff game of the season, against Miami Booker T. Washington, Dean suffered an injury early in the game and did not return.

∎ While rumors suggested Ohio State needed room on its roster, Dean was told he was not medically qualified to play for the team.

∎ Dean graduated with a 3.8 weighted GPA. He started earning high school credits while in middle school and also took summer classes, graduating one semester before the rest of his class.

∎ Dean was the FLORIDA TODAY Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2013. At that year's FHSAA state track meet, he ran the 100-yard dash in 10.67 seconds to place third in Class 2A and long jumped 22 feet, 9 1/2 inches, for fourth.

∎ Dean was the 2014 FLORIDA TODAY Defensive Football Player of the Year . That senior year, he was picked for the Semper Fi All-America Bowl Game in Carson City, Calif. He finished with 1,423 yards, playing everything from defensive back to receiver to kick returner.

