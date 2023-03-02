Man dead after argument leads to shooting in Bullhead City parking lot
By Kye Graves and Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic,
5 days ago
Bullhead City police have identified the man arrested following a deadly shooting on Thursday morning as 39-year-old Robert Ryan Logan.
According to Bullhead City police, at around 11:20 a.m., an argument between two individuals who did not know each other turned into a physical fight in a parking lot near a laundromat in the area of Georgia Lane and Mohave Valley Highway.
