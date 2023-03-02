Triple Crown of Running 5K will close these downtown Louisville roads Saturday

Louisville drivers in the downtown area should look for alternate routes Saturday.

The first leg of the Triple Crown of Running, which marks the beginning of Kentucky Derby season, is set to kick off the weekend, which means several roads will be closed to make room for the runners.

The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and starts at Brook Street and E. Market Street before extending through several roads in downtown Louisville. For those racing, there will be free parking and an after party at nearby Louisville Slugger Field. Packets can be picked up there Friday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A release from Louisville Metro Police provided the route and a list of roads closed. The route will close a portion of Main Street, though the road will remain open between Second Street and Third Street for southbound traffic exiting the Clark Memorial Bridge, with barricades in place to allow traffic to cross through the course when safe.

Here's a full list of roads closed Saturday:

Downtown Louisville roads closing between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m.

E. Main Street from Preston Street to Brook Street

E. Market Street from Preston Street to Jackson Street

Jackson Street from Billy Goat Strut Alley to Main Street

Preston Street from Produce Plaza Alley to Witherspoon Street

Floyd Street from Produce Plaza Alley to E. Washington Street

Brook Street from Billy Goat Strut Alley to E. Washington Street

E. Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Downtown Louisville roads closed between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Eight Street from Chestnut Street to Liberty Street

S. Third Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street

Brook Street from Main Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street from Ninth Street to Third Street

Ninth Street from Magazine Street to Liberty Street

Liberty Street from Ninth Street to Fifth Street

Fifth Street from Liberty Street to Market Street

Market Street from Preston Street to Seventh Street

Seventh Street from Congress Street to Main Street

Main Street from Preston Street to Seventh Street

Restricted access from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Market Street from First Street to Brook Street

Brook Street from Market Street to Billy Goat Strut Alley

Billy Goat Strut Alley from Jackson Street to Brook Street

South Jackson Street from Jefferson Street to Billy Goat Strut Alley

Preston Street from Jefferson Street to Produce Plaza Alley

Produce Plaza Alley from Preston Street to Brook Street

Restricted access from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Main Street from Second Street to Third Street

N. First Street from Main Street to E. Washington Street

Market Street from Eighth Street to Seventh Street

Market Street from Sixth Street to Fifth Street

The second part of the Triple Crown Race, the 10K, will be on March 18. The third leg of the race, the 15K, will be on April 1. For more information go to louisvilletriplecrown.com .

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Triple Crown of Running 5K will close these downtown Louisville roads Saturday