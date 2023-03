Here are the Mideastern Conference all-conference teams for winter high school sports

The 2022-2023 Wilmington-area high school winter sports season has ended, and Mideastern Conference coaches have voted on all-conference teams in basketball and swimming. Wrestling will be released at a later date.

Boys basketball

Player of the Year: Jack Voth, Hoggard

Coach of the Year: Kirk Angel, New Hanover

Team Sportsmanship: South Brunswick

First Team

Rodmik Allen, New Hanover; Zeus Batts, New Hanover; Malakhi Daniels, North Brunswick; Khalil Genwright, Laney; Jack Voth, Hoggard.

Second Team

Parker Crittenden, Hoggard; Kevon Daniels, West Brunswick; Josh Helms, Laney; Coen Locklear, Ashley; Jarrod Vaughn, Laney.

Third Team

Quinn Bentley, Ashley; Caleb Bernard, South Brunswick; Nolan Billings, New Hanover; JJ Cobb, West Brunswick; Shane Hawkins, Hoggard.

Honorable Mention

Ashley: Kenan Everhart; Hoggard: CJ Kornegay, Malakahi West; New Hanover: Nazey MyersNorth Brunswick: Eric Mosley, Gavin Lindbert, Terry Hood, Ronnie Ballard; South Brunswick: Demerius WiseWest Brunswick: Jordan McCall, Carson Pope, Cylil Lee; Topsail: Rhett Britt, Caden Wilson.

Girls Basketball

Co-Players of the Year: Anya Massey, Hoggard and Jada Simpson, Laney

Co-Coaches of the Year: Boubacar Aw, Hoggard and Adrienne Gale, Ashley

Team Sportsmanship: South Brunswick

First Team

Anya Massey, Hoggard; Mackenzie Morton, Ashley; Jada Simpson, Laney; Brianna Stanley, Ashley; Tamorie Wilson, New Hanover.

Second Team

Morgan Bellamy, West Brunswick; Carolina Coria, Topsail; Lilah Johnson, Topsail; Laney Scoggins, Hoggard; Lexi Steed, Hoggard.

Third Team

Piper Conklin, Laney; Marlee Cook, Ashley; Breanna Hebron, Topsail; Anna Hollis-Pitt, Hoggard; Tristan Shivers, Hoggard; Tirema Vereen, New Hanover.

Honorable Mention

Ashley: Anna Benfield; Hoggard: Kelly Holmgren; Laney: Aniece Lewis; New Hanover: Iyanna Rogers, Emma Beke, Mercedes Holmes; North Brunswick: Jada Burnett, Ayanna Meyers; South Brunswick: Kira Beardsley; Topsail: Emerson Clark, Brianna Jones, Rhianna Garmendiz; West Brunswick: Hailey Woodard, Jahyra Mastry, Brooklyn Coble

Boys Swimming

Player of the Year: Cole Witmer, Hoggard

Coach of the Year: Shannon Crate, Topsail

Team Sportsmanship: New Hanover and Topsail

First Team

200 Medley Relay: Evan Stuck, Ryan Langtry, Jackson Hughes, Bradley Bush, Hoggard; 200 Freestyle - Cian Post, Ashley; 200 Individual Medley - Cole Witmer, Hoggard; 50 Freestyle - Sean Setzer, Ashley; 100 Butterfly - Ryan Langtry, Hoggard; 100 Freestyle - Cian Post, Ashley; 500 Freestyle - Jackson Hughes, Hoggard; 200 Freestyle Relay - Bradley Bush, Ryan Langtry, Matthew Caravaglio, Cole Witmer, Hoggard; 100 Backstroke - Cole Witmer, Hoggard; 100 Breaststroke - Sean Setzer, Ashley; 400 Freestyle Relay - Jackson Hughes, Nathan Arredondo, Evan Stuck, Cole Witmer, Hoggard; Diving - Bryce Nifoussi, Hoggard.

Second Team

200 Medley Relay - Stephen Butner, Ryker Eder, Bryson Edwards, Campbell Carter, Ashley; 200 Freestyle - Ryan Langtry, Hoggard; 200 Individual Medley - Ryker Eder, Ashley; 50 Freestyle - Jackson Hughes, Hoggard; 100 Butterfly - Evan Stuck, Hoggard; 100 Freestyle - Nathan Arredondo, Hoggard; 500 Freestyle - Will House, Laney; 200 Freestyle Relay - Sean Setzer, Campbell Carter, Burke Tribble, Cian Post, Ashley; 100 Backstroke - Evan Stuck, Hoggard; 100 Breaststroke - Ryan Reiniche, Hoggard; 400 Freestyle Relay - Cian Post, Stephen Butner, Bryson Edwards, Sean Setzer, Ashley; Diving - James Newton, Hoggard.

Girls Swimming

Player of the Year: Kelsey Stuck, Hoggard

Coach of the Year: Keith Perry, Laney

Team Sportsmanship: Laney

First Team

200 Medley Relay - Tabitha Lac, Hailey Weigand, Kelsey Stuck, Emily Cox, Hoggard; 200 Freestyle - Juliet Burroughs, New Hanover; 200 Individual Medley - Caroline Furbay, Ashley; 50 Freestyle - Kelsey Stuck, Hoggard; 100 Butterfly - Madi Joy, Laney; 100 Freestyle - Juliet Burroughs, New Hanover; 500 Freestyle - Maddie O’Shea, Topsail; 200 Freestyle Relay - Keener Witmer, Kelsey Stuck, Emily Cox, Chloe Hughes, Hoggard; 100 Backstroke - Kelsey Stuck, Hoggard; 100 Breaststroke - Hailey Weigand, Hoggard; 400 Freestyle Relay - Keener Witmer, Kelsey Weigand, Hailey Weigand, Chloe Hughes, Hoggard; Diving - Caitlyn Flaugh, Hoggard.

Second Team

200 Medley Relay - Madi Joy, Kiley Canter, Liza McQueen, Austin Gerock, Laney; 200 Freestyle - Maddie O’Shea, Topsail; 200 Individual Medley - Madi Joy, Laney; 50 Freestyle - Keener Witmer, Hoggard; 100 Butterfly - Caroline Furbay, Ashley; 100 Freestyle - Keener Witmer, Hoggard; 500 Freestyle - Abby Forbes, New Hanover; 200 Freestyle Relay - Kiley Canter, Liza McQueen, Austin Gerock, Madi Joy, Laney; 100 Backstroke - Tabitha Lac, Hoggard; 100 Breaststroke - Riley Hubard, Hoggard; 400 Freestyle Relay - Caroline Furbay, Kyla Bartlett, Bailey Swails, Cadence Eder, Ashley; Diving - Maya Brigman, Hoggard.