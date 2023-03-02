Open in App
CIF-SS This Week Episode 26: PMA boys basketball, Corona Centennial wins Open Division crown

By Connor Morrissette,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iU9tE_0l5kBxDQ00

Episode 26 also features highlights from Corona Centennial boys basketball's 58-56 Open Division championship win over St. John Bosco

In this week’s episode of CIF-SS This Week, Jonathan and Claudette travel to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy to speak with boys basketball coach Donte Archie for Coach's Corner as well as players Douglas Langford and Tyrone Riley.

Additionally, Episode 26 features highlights from Corona Centennial boys basketball's last second 58-56 Open Division championship win over St. John Bosco and in this week's Ask the Expert segment, SBLive's Lance Smith joins the show to break down the girls basketball state playoffs

Watch Episode 26 below.

