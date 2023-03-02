Bryan girls basketball ready for 1st-ever regional final

BRYAN, Ohio – The Bryan girls basketball team is one win away from the final four.

In Division II Tuesday night, Bryan (24-2), which had reached its only previous girls regional back in 1984, squeaked past favored Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 44-43 at Mansfield Senior.

Todd Grosjean, in his 16th overall season guiding the Golden Bears, will take his Bryan team to Friday's 7 p.m. D-II regional final against Norwalk (23-3).

The winner of four straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League titles, Bryan has made its deepest tournament run in program history. The 1984 Golden Bears lost in a regional semifinal in the school's only prior regional appearance.

The balanced Golden Bears are led by 5-8 senior guard Reese Grothaus (12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds) and two juniors – 6-1 center Kailee Thiel (10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) and 5-9 wing Ella Voigt (10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds).

Juniors Marah Smith (5-6 G, 3.7 points) and Ella Rau (5-10 F, 5.1 points) complete the starting five, and senior Blayze Langenderfer (5-9 F, 5.6 points) has been productive off the bench.

Norwalk's top players are 5-6 senior guard Brooklyn Davis (11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds) and 5-10 sophomore guard Abby Koenig (12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds).

“We had some doubt and some questions going into the season,” Grosjean said. “We tried to challenge the girls last summer playing in some shootouts.

“At Bowling Green, we played Fremont Ross and Central Catholic and Anthony Wayne, and we went to one at Anthony Wayne with Start and Olmsted Falls. We played fairly well. That kind of opened our kids' eyes to thinking that we could be pretty good. They're hungry.”

Norwalk beat Rogers 40-30 in its regional semifinal Tuesday.

“This hasn't happened in Bryan in forever,” Grosjean said, “and we've got a great community and fan base that's really supported these kids. We've won our league the last four years, which says a lot about the kids who have come through here, not only this year. We've kind of become a program.”