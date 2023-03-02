The pool helped LHP's Hayden Whidden return to wrestling

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Hayden Whidden is finding a way.

The Lake Gibson senior wrestler fractured his foot at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee this past December.

But he found an unorthodox way to rehab and is now back in the hunt for his first individual state title at the FHSAA IBT state championships.

Whidden pinned Cooper Hill, from Tallahassee Lawton Chiles during a 145-pound first-round match on Thursday at the Class 2A the state finals, also at Silver Spurs.

He will now square off against Tampa Jesuit senior Gavin Young in a second-round match Friday morning when action begins at 9:15 a.m. Semifinal matches begin at 1:30 p.m. and the finals matches are slated for Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

Whidden finished as state runner-up twice, at 106 his freshman year, and at 132 during his junior season. He was also a third-place medalist during sophomore season at 126.

Lake Gibson senior Hayden Whidden gives the thumbs up in the YMCA pool in Lakeland in preparation for the state wrestling tournament. Whidden learned swim strokes out of desperation to train on a broken foot. Photo by Bill Kemp

“He’s come up short, but also he’s come up short in some tough weight classes,” Lake Gibson coach Danny Walker said. “He made some decisions in the past to not cut as much weight as some other kids. Three times he has lost at the state tournament, and to three highly ranked Division 1 kids: One is wrestling at Columbia; one is at Central Michigan, and one is at West Point.

The three finishes left Whidden starving to win a state title, which didn’t look good when he broke his foot going against Miami South Dade senior Misha Arbos at the Knockout Classic.

“He is a good wrestler, and it is the only time we have ever wrestled,” Whidden said. “We were on the edge, and he hit me with a blast double. I went to step back with the left leg, and it just rolled. I sprained it and it tore two or three ligaments.

The early diagnosis was a sprain after a visit to the emergency room in Kissimmee that night. But after a follow-up visit to the doctor and an MRI, a fracture was confirmed.

“I wasn’t really worried about the fracture,” Whidden said. “It was a hairline fracture but with my history with injuries, fractures get better and in this case scenario, I knew that was the case.

“I was more worried about the sprain. It was just making it work. It was a high-ankle sprain, Grade 3. It’s on the outside of the foot around the heel wall. It runs down the fibula.”

Whidden was done training in the wrestling practice room, but for a state title to hold any possibilities in March, he had to stay active. So, he joined the Lakeland Family YMCA and began swim workouts.

“I had no background in swimming,” Whidden said. “The therapist suggested swimming. The first day, I struggled bad, but on the second day, this guy, he taught me the ropes. I’m not perfect at it but I am getting better.”

Whidden also worked out in the weight room at the YMCA while keeping his ankle injury isolated from strain. The hope was to stay in shape and return for the IBT postseason.

“With the ankle sprain, he was devastated but he went to the pool every-single day,” Walker said. “He didn’t miss any rehab. I have video of him every day getting in that pool and swimming. He told me how tiring it was, so maybe it was a blessing because his body needed a little bit of a break.”

Though his ankle wasn’t healed, Whidden was forced back onto the mats in January to secure the minimum number of matches to be qualified for IBT district competitions.

“I wasn’t going to compete until districts but I saw a chat on Facebook stating I had to be at so many events,” Whidden said. “I have been at every single event but I had only competed at six. There was some chatter from other teams, and I just wanted to clear the way.”

While guarding his ankle on the mats, Whidden returned early and even made a stunning appearance in two matches at the FHSAA Duals State Finals which helped secure the team state championship for Lake Gibson.

“We needed some bonus (points), so I just went out there and got the pin for the team,” Whidden said. “When finals came around, I was just trying to do my part for the team and get the win.”

After the Duals, Whidden stayed off the mats and returned to his solitary workouts at the YMCA pool. He returned to wrestling for district competition and through Thursday’s action, holds a 28-4 record. And, more importantly, his state title dream remains alive if he can win his next-three matches.

Whidden is committed to Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, but for the weekend, he is thinking about just one thing.

“My mind is set on one goal this year, which is clearly the title. Everything happens for a reason,” Whidden said.