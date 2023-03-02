Norse fall in season opener, 10-0

AUBURNDALE, Fla.—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team came up short in their season opener Thursday, falling 10-0 to Bryant & Stratton College, a Division II junior college team out of Wisconsin in their first game of the Matt Russ Invitational.

The Norse were no-hit in the loss with Nick Peters being the only batter to reach base after taking a walk.

The Bobcats got things rolling in the second inning with four runs before adding five in the third and one in the fifth to win by 10-run rule. They tallied 12 total hits with the Norse committing four errors.

Kevin Rahe got the start on the bump for Mesabi Range and took the loss, giving up nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks over two and one-third innings. Carter Flannigan pitched the final inning and two-thirds, giving up an earned run on four hits and two walks.

Mesabi Range faced off with Western Tech later that day and will take on Jackson Tech (Wis.) on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time for a doubleheader.