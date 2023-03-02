Dontay Corleone On His Hometown Pride: 'I Couldn't Leave' The Bearcats

Cincinnati is hoping for another stellar campaign out of the defensive tackle.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is now one of the team leaders going into the 2023 season.

PFF's highest-graded defensive player last college football campaign met with the media on Thursday.

Corleone should have a major role in the middle of Bryan Brown's defense and he had a few poignant comments.

On Staying Loyal To Cincinnati:

When I found out the news, it was kind of devastating because Coach Fick is like a guy I looked up to. That's why I committed early, but I'm from Cincinnati, you know, I take pride in being from Cincinnati, and I couldn't leave. So it wasn't like a huge thing because I wasn't planning on leaving anyway.

On How The Team Stayed focused Through The Coaching Change:

I would say like Malik (Vann) and (Jowon) Briggs you know, the veterans know what to expect from a coaching change. I mean that was huge because now we have OTAs. I'm picking up the plays quicker than usual so that was huge (to have that veteran leadership).

On Being PFF's Highest-Graded Defender:

I take pride in being the highest rated, but that's in the past. You know, I'm trying to build on that. Help take the leader role this year with Briggs and Malik.

On So Many Colerain High School Players Being UC Bearcats:

Now, I think I can speak for all of us, we take pride in that. Like, I think there's a lot of people that can't say that you know, we played in high school teammates now we college teammates.

