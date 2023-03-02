Florida Governor DeSantis To Visit Iowa Next Week, Ahead Of Expected 2024 Announcement

Source: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Office

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning his first visit to Iowa next week, according to The Associated Press.

This visit comes before an expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement later this year.

DeSantis has scheduled events on March 10 in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport and the state capital, Des Moines, to promote his new book, “ The Courage to be Free .”

According to the AP, DeSantis will be accompanied by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has said she plans to remain neutral before the 2024 Iowa caucuses.

In the news: Gov. DeSantis: Old-School GOP Fealty To Corporations Won’t Cut It Against Wokeness Strangling Big Business

Two aides confirmed the plans to Republican officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on anonymity because they were not authorized to preempt DeSantis’ announcement.

DeSantis has been ramping up travel around the country as part of his book tour and preparing to launch an expected bid for the White House, likely in late spring or early summer.

After a slow January, Republican presidential prospects began stepping up their Iowa travel last month and plan to continue this month. DeSantis and former President Donald Trump have been absent so far, who announced his candidacy in November.

On Wednesday, aides to Trump announced he planned to make his first Iowa visit of the 2024 campaign this month, though his team provided no details for the trip.

In the news: Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Book Hits No . 1 On Amazon The Day It’s Released

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley , who announced her candidacy last month, was in Iowa in late February and plans to return next week to host two town halls and participate in a foreign policy event with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in Des Moines, according to the AP.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in the state last month rallying conservative parents against a gender-affirming policy in an eastern Iowa school district at issue in a federal lawsuit. Pence is expected back in Iowa on March 18. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was in the Des Moines area last week to deliver a speech at Drake University and headline a county Republican Party dinner in the state’s most populous county.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement