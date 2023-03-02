Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Governor DeSantis To Visit Iowa Next Week, Ahead Of Expected 2024 Announcement

By Mike Jenkins,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksjwX_0l5k7EXW00 Source: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Office

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning his first visit to Iowa next week, according to The Associated Press.

This visit comes before an expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement later this year.

DeSantis has scheduled events on March 10 in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport and the state capital, Des Moines, to promote his new book, “ The Courage to be Free .”

According to the AP, DeSantis will be accompanied by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has said she plans to remain neutral before the 2024 Iowa caucuses.

In the news: Gov. DeSantis: Old-School GOP Fealty To Corporations Won’t Cut It Against Wokeness Strangling Big Business

Two aides confirmed the plans to Republican officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on anonymity because they were not authorized to preempt DeSantis’ announcement.

DeSantis has been ramping up travel around the country as part of his book tour and preparing to launch an expected bid for the White House, likely in late spring or early summer.

After a slow January, Republican presidential prospects began stepping up their Iowa travel last month and plan to continue this month. DeSantis and former President Donald Trump have been absent so far, who announced his candidacy in November.

On Wednesday, aides to Trump announced he planned to make his first Iowa visit of the 2024 campaign this month, though his team provided no details for the trip.

In the news: Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Book Hits No . 1 On Amazon The Day It’s Released

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley , who announced her candidacy last month, was in Iowa in late February and plans to return next week to host two town halls and participate in a foreign policy event with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in Des Moines, according to the AP.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in the state last month rallying conservative parents against a gender-affirming policy in an eastern Iowa school district at issue in a federal lawsuit. Pence is expected back in Iowa on March 18. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was in the Des Moines area last week to deliver a speech at Drake University and headline a county Republican Party dinner in the state’s most populous county.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Florida Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder After Firing Gun At “The Joint”
Avon Park, FL2 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
One Person Shot And Killed Outside Of Suncoast Credit Union In Tampa
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Family In Florida Shot In The Head Including 6-Year-Old, Sheriff Releases Video Of Suspect SUV
Land O' Lakes, FL3 days ago
By 4-3, Supreme Court says no Miranda warning necessary for man repeatedly told he was under arrest
Longmont, CO1 day ago
11-Year-Old Girl Shot In Lakeland, 13-Year-Old On Probation Charged In Shooting Accident
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Winter Haven Police Looking For Pickup Truck Involved In Hit-And-Run Crash
Winter Haven, FL13 hours ago
Clearwater Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Bringing Gun To School
Clearwater, FL4 days ago
Auburndale Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer When Attempting To Cross I-4 In Polk County
Auburndale, FL1 day ago
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing 17-Year-Old Jaylee Smith
New Port Richey, FL4 days ago
6-Year-Old, Mother, And Grandfather Shot In The Head During Land O’ Lakes Home Invasion
Land O' Lakes, FL4 days ago
Police Seek Witnesses In Tarpon Springs Crash That Claimed The Life Of Pasco County Man
Tarpon Springs, FL17 hours ago
Congressman Byron Donalds To Headline Hillsborough County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner
Riverview, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy