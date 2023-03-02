Open in App
Sun City, AZ
Daily Independent

2 RCSC board members resign after center vote

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FigJF_0l5k7BtL00

The Recreation Centers of Sun City Board of Directors lost two members last week.

Dale Lehrer and Allan Lenefsky tendered their resignations shortly after the Feb. 23 board meeting. They were the only two dissenting votes to a motion to suspend the Mountain View Center rebuild project to allow for study of other options for the campus.

Lehrer was frustrated some board members believed there needed to be more research done after extensive study and resident input was gathered for the existing plan. Lenefsky seemed similarly frustrated.

“I voted for (the existing plan) because I think it is in the best interest of the community,” he said during the Feb. 23 board meeting.

Lehrer had served as board president in 2022 and Lenefsky was board secretary. Neither was elected to an officer’s position for 2023.

We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org .

