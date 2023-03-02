Open in App
Cedar Rapids, IA
See more from this location?
cbs2iowa.com

Women's Wrestling Championship in Cedar Rapids this weekend; inches closer to NCAA status

By Valeree Dunn,

5 days ago
Alliant Energy PowerHouse is welcoming the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships to Cedar Rapids this weekend. Organizers held a press conference with student-athletes and head...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy