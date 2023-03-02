Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

NHL denies Rangers’ emergency recall after Patrick Kane trade

By Mollie Walker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4jBE_0l5k1qiC00

The Rangers were forced to play shorthanded for the second straight game Thursday night against the Senators, after the NHL denied their emergency recall, but their cap situation is expected to impact the team for the rest of the season.

According to a league source, the NHL found that the Rangers essentially created the emergency recall situation. Amid Ryan Lindgren’s upper-body injury and K’Andre Miller’s three-game suspension for the spitting match penalty he earned against the Kings on Sunday, the Rangers were in a roster emergency before they traded for Patrick Kane . At that time, they had enough cap space to make a regular recall.

Since the Rangers chose to address the roster emergency by adding Kane and, as a result, use all their cap space, the league decided that the club voluntarily put itself in the man-short situation. Due to their current cap situation, the Rangers won’t be able to make any regular recalls to AHL Hartford for the rest of the season. They only will be able to summon help from Hartford under emergency protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4X5q_0l5k1qiC00
Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant, center, looks on in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

It is believed that the Rangers won’t be able to add another player until Lindgren is healthy or Miller returns from his suspension, whichever comes first. Even then, they’ll have to play one game short before they can call up a player making $850,000 or less under the emergency rule. That cuts Zac Jones and his $925,000 cap hit as an option.

“Honestly, the players didn’t mind it,” head coach Gerard Gallant said of his team after skating a man down in Wednesday night’s 3-2 overtime win in Philadelphia. “There was nobody coming back to the bench gassed. I think they really enjoyed it.”

The concern now is how heavy the defense corps’ workload has been in recent games. When Braden Schneider and Ryan Carpenter were glued to the bench against the Kings this week, and Miller was ejected in the first period, Jacob Trouba logged 29:01 of ice time, while Ben Harpur (28:04), Adam Fox (25:57) and Niko Mikkola (25:34) were close behind.

In Philadelphia Wednesday night, Fox led the Rangers with 28:25 of ice time, while Mikkola, Schneider and Trouba all logged over 23 minutes each.

Lindgren’s injury and Miller’s suspension somewhat complicated the Rangers position, but the organization had to take these steps in order to acquire Kane. Whether or not it was all worth it is yet to be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sOHe_0l5k1qiC00
The Rangers traded for Patrick Kane earlier this week.
AP

Jaroslav Halak was expected to start in goal Thursday night against the Senators, his 18th start of the season.

The Rangers are set to travel to Boston on Friday before they take on the NHL-leading Bruins in a Saturday matinee at TD Garden.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Avalanche trade for New York Rangers forward
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Sports Media Star Embarrasses New York Rangers, NHL on National TV
New York City, NY1 day ago
Rangers looking to find where new faces fit to reignite power play
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caught in Southie: The Bruins Charlie McAvoy + Tyler Bertuzzi spotted in Roza Lyons
Boston, MA2 days ago
The Blackhawks Debuted Brand New Jerseys to Show Appreciation to The City of Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Former NBA Guard And Michigan State Standout Sentenced To Prison
East Lansing, MI12 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO26 days ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
NFL rumors: Packers, Jets have likely agreed on Aaron Rodgers trade terms
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
BRADY TKACHUK TAKES ON JARRED TINORDI, TRIES TO FIGHT BLACKHAWKS GOALTENDER (VIDEO)
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Giants announcer Jon Miller upset with ‘bush league’ Diamondbacks
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Blackhawks Defensemen Injured in First Game in Chicago
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Report reveals how much interest Bears are getting for No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Best Chicago Pizza: Top 5 Delicious Pies Most Recommended By Food Experts
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy