Save 20% on celeb-loved labels during one-day Revolve Anniversary Sale
By Hannah Southwick,
5 days ago
Does your fashion wish list revolve around Hollywood favorites?
Good news: The Revolve Anniversary Sale is here, offering 20% off almost everything — including a slew of celebrity-loved labels — today only with the code HAPPY20 .
And in addition to celeb-founded companies like Good American , the rare discounts span top brands ranging from Free People and Levi’s to Veronica Beard and Norma Kamali.
Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up 10 of the many celebrity-approved labels included in the sale — with marked-down finds including Meghan Markle’s go-to denim and a swimsuit that has Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears saying “Gimme More.”
But with deals lasting less than a day, don’t delay if you spy something you love.
When it comes to corset tops, stars like Billie Eilish are “Happier than Ever” about Miaou’s offerings. The “Bad Guy” songstress owns this exact style in both dark brown and the titular tomato print, while Kim Kardashian wore the Art Nouveau Floral version on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
Other fans of the brand’s bustier tops? Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few.
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and countless other stars sweat in style wearing Alo Yoga’s designs. During Revolve’s one-day sale, score rare discounts on sports bras, leggings, sweatshirts and more.
If you’re looking for A-listers’ favorite cutout swimsuit, this mesh one-piece might be the one. After all, while celebs are enamored with many of Kamali’s styles — including dresses and coats similar to those on sale — perhaps no piece is quite as ubiquitous as this semi-sheer suit, which has been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kate Beckinsale and Shay Mitchell.
Markle’s also stepped out in several Veronica Beard styles over the years, most recently picking the brand’s faux leather pants for a night on the town with Prince Harry. She’s also worn Veronica Beard blazers, including styles similar to this classic option.
