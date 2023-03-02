No money? No problem for utility assistance program

MARINETTE — More than 10% of households in Marinette County are keeping their heat on thanks to Energy Services, Inc.

ESI is a nonprofit umbrella group that combines government, public and private funds to help residents pay utility bills. Since October, 2,169 households in Marinette County have received $890,000 in assistance.

The county contracted ESI last year after many years of running an in-house energy assistance program, said Glenn Sartorelli, director of Marinette County Health and Human Services. The continuation of assistance ensures that nobody goes without during the winter months.

“With COVID, people are stretched for resources,” Sartorelli said. “I would encourage people to apply through Energy Services for assistance if they need it.”

Those in Marinette County struggling with covering their next bill can stop into the Resource Center Building next to the courthouse at 1925 Ella Court St., Entrance B, Marinette, for help processing an application for assistance. Currently, they do not offer assistance to Menominee County residents, he said.

Sartorelli said if people heat with propane, wood, oil and other fuel sources, they will significantly benefit from energy assistance. They can pre-buy propane and other energy sources with vouchers during the summer to save money and get a considerably cheaper rate.

“The biggest thing about Marinette County — Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies cannot shut off power until May 1,” Sartorelli said. “Everyone thinks that’s OK, that’s a great thing: not in Marinette County. People heat with wood, fuel pellets, propane and oil, so there are many different modes of heating. If a person that uses those modes of heating doesn’t have money, guess what? They’re out of fuel, and they’re at risk.”

Tim Bruer, Energy Services, Inc. Executive Director and Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund and Heat & Housing for Heroes Founder, said the average grants for a household are $350 per heating season.

“The dollars we provide are a bridge,” Bruer said.

ESI will consider the previous month’s income, verification of identity and utility bills to determine how much the customer pays. It’s all a part of the federal funds administered through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, utility companies, and donations through the organizations he founded.

“We have a very close collaboration with the Marinette Health and Human Services Department,” Bruer said. “Their staff and team have been beyond exceptional, working hand and hand with our organization to identify those with the greatest need.”

He said that as rent and things like the price of eggs have skyrocketed, energy costs have seen a more significant increase.

“Heat, which is a basic necessity, has become an unaffordable luxury,” Bruer said. “They have to make the choice between eating, or heating or keeping the water on.”

He noted that inflation is hard on everyone, especially those with limited and fixed incomes. Most are afraid to speak out due to pride, lack of awareness or a loss of hope.

“Unfortunately, for many that are not coming forward because they’ve given up hope, the only light at the end of the tunnel for them is an ongoing train,” Bruer said.

He said veterans are particularly vulnerable, and they have additional assistance through Gov. Tony Evers’ Veterans Rental Assistance Program — ESI administers the funds on behalf of the state.

“It’s those people who we don’t know about that really concerns us,” he said, mentioning that anyone can call ESI to ask for help for family, friends or other community members.

The risk of not receiving assistance is the threat of heat, power or water disconnection. People may be unable to get fuel delivered to their tank, or their tank could be removed for non-payment.

Other serious consequences are homelessness and being forced prematurely into nursing homes. In addition to providing services for the most vulnerable, he said ESI also repairs or replaces furnaces and works closely with an emergency furnace service. They also provide emergency electrical heaters if needed.

“Many of these households, based on their survival, wait until the 11th hour when they’re facing a life-threatening situation. They will contact us out of total desperation,” Bruer said. “If you or they have a family member or neighbor in need, don’t hesitate to contact us because we will respond immediately.”

People can call the local office at 715-666-4374 or call 800-506-5596 and go online at heat.help for more assistance from ESI.