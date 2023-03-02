Prince Harry Should Be Reimbursed $3 Million For Frogmore Cottage Renovations Following Eviction, Fans Insist

MEGA

Fans are pulling out the receipts for their favorite estranged royal, Prince Harry .

After news broke that King Charles III reportedly evicted his youngest son and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, social media users started to resurface high-priced expenses Harry had paid off prior to stepping down from the royal family in 2020.

"Why did they take the house away? Just because they are mad? If it was a gift and they paid all the fees. I don't understand why they took a wedding gift away ," one upset Facebook user expressed of the cottage, which was given to Harry and Meghan as a present from late Queen Elizabeth II when the couple tied the knot in May 2018.

"Because Harry's dad is a jerk who probably had Harry's mom killed so he could remain heir AND marry his mistress, [Queen Consort] Camilla . It's just the kind of dad he is," another individual harshly replied, as a third user chimed in, "they should pay back Harry all the money he spent on renovation. What a disgusting lot."

At the time of the 5-bedroom home renovation, Prince Harry paid taxpayers $3.2 million in an effort to reimburse them for expenses they covered through the Sovereign Grant, according to BBC . This was done in line with certain agreements the Duke of Sussex signed off on when he decided to part ways with the royal family.

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family," a spokesperson announced back in 2020.

Despite funding a cottage makeover and formally receiving Frogmore from his late grandmother, Prince Harry is still officially homeless in the United Kingdom.

"This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.," an insider revealed of the eviction, as the military veteran has already started shipping his possessions to the parents-of-two's California home.

A representative of Prince Harry confirmed the shocking news in a statement on Wednesday, March 1, stating: "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

