Open in App
Montgomery, PA
See more from this location?
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly assaulting stepsons

By Melissa Farenish,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwn0E_0l5jsSVt00

Montgomery, Pa. — A man is accused of injuring his two stepsons during a physical altercation at a Clinton Township home.

Gary Eugene Solomon, 54, is facing misdemeanor charges of simple assault and summary harassment. Trooper Ernest Capobianco of state police at Montoursville says on Feb. 13 Solomon shoved, punched, and wrestled with the two young men at the home at the 200 block of Stryker Avenue.

Both boys sustained right knee sprains and were taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Muncy for treatment, according to the affidavit.

Solomon allegedly fled the scene in his pickup truck prior to troopers arriving.

District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $10,000 unsecured. During a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24, the charges were waived for court. Solomon will have a formal arraignment on March 13 in front of Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Nancy L. Butts.

Docket Sheet

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montoursville, PA newsLocal Montoursville, PA
'Video evidence’ of abuse backfires
Williamsport, PA7 hours ago
Report: Valley Apparently Man Kills Self After Police Pursuit
Sunbury, PA15 hours ago
Police bust underage drinking party
Milton, PA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for indecent assault, drug paraphernalia
Williamsport, PA10 hours ago
Luzerne Borough standoff suspect facing drug charges
Luzerne, PA17 hours ago
Bellefonte woman charged after holding fake fundraiser for fire victims
Bellefonte, PA13 hours ago
Man allegedly assaults woman he held captive
Courtdale, PA1 day ago
Family speaks out after child endangerment charges in W-B Twp.
Wilkes-barre, PA12 hours ago
Second Williamsport homicide suspect arrested
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Police identify driver killed in chase on interstate
Sunbury, PA6 hours ago
Missing Loyalsock woman found
Montoursville, PA6 hours ago
High-speed chase in Luzerne County leads to stolen car
Hazleton, PA16 hours ago
Missing PA Woman Was Going To Testify In Court Before Disappearance: Police
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Women charged after alleged grocery store theft
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Man accused of robbing liquor store, stabbing man outside
Mifflinburg, PA2 days ago
Man jailed for alleged beating, imprisonment
Williamsport, PA3 days ago
Two minors killed in Snyder County crash
Middleburg, PA1 day ago
Pa. man found dead after 14-mile police chase is identified
Sunbury, PA1 day ago
Two teens die in wreck in Snyder County
Middleburg, PA1 day ago
Suspect in Nanticoke fatal shooting surrenders
Nanticoke, PA4 days ago
Jeff McCreary pleads guilty to physical confrontation with Eyewitness News crew
Berwick, PA4 days ago
Man wanted for Nanticoke homicide in custody
Nanticoke, PA4 days ago
Woman rams truck, fights with police
Williamsport, PA4 days ago
UPDATE: Tragedy, Two Teens Killed in Route 104 Crash Monday
Middleburg, PA1 day ago
Man reported missing found in his home eight months later
Troy, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy