Portland police unveil redesigned hybrid patrol SUVs

The Portland Police Bureau has taken the wraps off the new design for its patrol vehicles — both figuratively and literally.

The bureau unveiled the revised look on 66 new 2023 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles for reporters on Thursday, March 2. Although mechanically similar to earlier models, the new versions are black because the dark blue paint used by Ford on previous ones is no longer available. In addition, the bureau is eliminated the white vinyl “wrap” is used to have applied on the doors because it scuffs easily and does not hold up to daily police use. It is the first color change since 2011.

Otherwise the decal design is consistent with the current one. The words "PORTLAND POLICE" are on the top of the doors with the bureau slogan a"Sworn to protect, Dedicated to serve" in all white text below them. A red rose is featured between the words "Protect" and "Dedicated" to symbolize the bureau’s service to the Rose City. On the rear quarter-panel is the official Twitter handle of the Portland Police Bureau, "@portlandpolice,” designed to encourage people to follow the bureau on Twitter and other social media channels for updates, crime information, and to engage with people in the social media community. The new vehicles will also feature badge decals with the names of officers who were killed in the line a duty, intended to be a daily solemn reminder of their sacrifice.

The police version of the Ford Explorer has been in the bureau’s fleet since 2013.

Portland's 2023 models are equipped with a 3.3-liter hybrid V6 and all-wheel-drive. The gas-electric hybrid technology saves fuel costs and lowers emissions, the bureau said. On-board electrical equipment — emergency lights, radios, and computers — can be powered using the lithium-ion hybrid battery, allowing the gasoline engine to shut off, running only intermittently to charge the battery.

Additional equipment includes a stronger type of protective bumper on the front. The previous bumper was frequently damaged and required repair or replacement, which took a vehicle out of service. The bumpers are used for a variety of purposes, most frequently to "box-in" suspect vehicles to prevent escape or for the Pursuit Intervention Technique of spinning an eluding car's rear end to prevent or end a pursuit.

The new vehicles will also have enhanced lighting and sirens. The new LED design will adapt to the ambient light, making them brighter and more visible during the day and dimmer and less blinding during the hours of darkness. The lights will also sync to the atomic clock radio signal, which will limit the chaotic strobing that tends to happen when multiple officers’ vehicles are working in a single location. As more vehicles with this feature are added to the fleet, the light bars will flash in unison. The new design also features a new, lower-profile locking cargo box allowing more room for officers to transport their gear and property.

The bureau is now in possession of 66 new Interceptors — 43 for officers and 23 for supervisors — with these changes. They are in various stages of being outfitted and deployed to precincts. The bureau has ordered 78 additional vehicles from Ford and they are currently in production.

The bureau also has some Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles in its fleet of marked vehicles along with one Ford Crown Victoria and a few Chevrolet Caprice cars that have been in service for a decade or more and will be decommissioned in the near future.

The bureau said that, with all the additional equipment, the cost of each 2023 Interceptor is $70,015.