The Rogersville Review

Report: Buccaneers to release TE Cameron Brate

By Field Level Media,

5 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to release tight end Cameron Brate, ESPN reported on Thursday.

The reported move likely isn't much of a surprise given the Buccaneers are roughly $57 million over the salary cap and the team's youth movement at the position.

Brate, 31, carries a $4.985 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season, per Spotrac.

Tampa Bay spent a fourth-round pick on Cade Otton in 2022 and sixth-round selection on Ko Kieft. Otton, 23, had 42 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns last season.

An undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2014, Brate has spent parts of nine seasons with the Buccaneers.

Brate was limited to 20 catches for 174 yards in 11 games last season. He sustained a concussion in Week 4 and was later taken off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury in Week 7.

Brate totaled 273 catches for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns in 126 career games with the Buccaneers. --Field Level Media

